Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.<br /><br />Financing available O.A.C<br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br /><br /> Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p>

2018 Ford Transit Connect

144,722 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Transit Connect

XL w/Dual Sliding Doors

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Transit Connect

XL w/Dual Sliding Doors

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1722967683
  2. 1722967688
  3. 1722967692
  4. 1722967696
  5. 1722967701
  6. 1722967705
  7. 1722967709
  8. 1722967713
  9. 1722967717
  10. 1722967721
  11. 1722967726
  12. 1722967730
  13. 1722967737
  14. 1722967741
  15. 1722967745
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
144,722KM
Excellent Condition
VIN NM0LS7E70J1381573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,722 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2012 GMC Terrain FWD 4dr SLE-2 for sale in Oshawa, ON
2012 GMC Terrain FWD 4dr SLE-2 180,795 KM $8,989 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Patriot HIGH ALTITUDE-4X4-LEATHER-ROOF for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Jeep Patriot HIGH ALTITUDE-4X4-LEATHER-ROOF 0 $13,989 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Dodge Avenger 4dr Sdn SXT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2011 Dodge Avenger 4dr Sdn SXT 0 $6,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Transit Connect