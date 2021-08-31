2018 GMC Sierra 1500

+ taxes & licensing
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $995
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
Vehicle Highlights:
White Frost Tricoat Exterior on Black Leather Interior, 5.3 V8 Motor, 4 X 4 Drivetrain, Factory Installed Navigation System, & Back-Up Camera, 20" Wheels, Running Boards, Spray-in Bedliner, Fog Lights, Tinted Glass, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Bose Sound System, WeatherTech Mats, Tow Package, Factory Remote Starter, Running Boards, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, USB & Aux Input, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"Gorgeous truck inside and out, fully loaded with all the toys, clean Carfax Canada report and all the options are in great/working shape! While it's being detailed, we thought we'd put the ad up, if you have any further questions/concerns, please don't hesitate to reach out. 40+ photos coming soon, thank you for your patience!" -Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $995 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
