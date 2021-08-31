Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

175,853 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

All Terrain | Crew | Leather | Roof | Navi | Cam +

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

All Terrain | Crew | Leather | Roof | Navi | Cam +

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1640897854
  2. 1640897854
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $995

Sale

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

175,853KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8063746
  • Stock #: 156
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEC6JG483079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,853 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
White Frost Tricoat Exterior on Black Leather Interior, 5.3 V8 Motor, 4 X 4 Drivetrain, Factory Installed Navigation System, & Back-Up Camera, 20" Wheels, Running Boards, Spray-in Bedliner, Fog Lights, Tinted Glass, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, Bose Sound System, WeatherTech Mats, Tow Package, Factory Remote Starter, Running Boards, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, USB & Aux Input, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"Gorgeous truck inside and out, fully loaded with all the toys, clean Carfax Canada report and all the options are in great/working shape! While it's being detailed, we thought we'd put the ad up, if you have any further questions/concerns, please don't hesitate to reach out. 40+ photos coming soon, thank you for your patience!" -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $995 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2016 Hyundai Veloste...
 139,003 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2008 Lexus IS 250 IS...
 158,636 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic EX ...
 175,515 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory