Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

67,709 KM

Details Description Features

$23,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

LX CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

LX CVT

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1689030829
  2. 1689032569
  3. 1689032584
  4. 1689032596
  5. 1689032605
  6. 1689032620
  7. 1689032638
  8. 1689032684
  9. 1689032696
  10. 1689032715
  11. 1689032727
  12. 1689032738
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,989

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
67,709KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10163322
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F5XJH023400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,709 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.




Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.





R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

2011 Chevrolet Equin...
 167,400 KM
$6,989 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 178,330 KM
$15,989 + tax & lic
2007 Volkswagen Rabb...
 113,179 KM
$8,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory