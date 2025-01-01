2018 Hyundai KONA

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><em>In order to ensure quality control, our incoming units go through a thorough reconditioning process. While we get our new inventory ready, you can contact us and one of our sales associates will be able to assist you and answer all your questions. Full description and 30+ photos coming soon. Were appreciative of your patience and willingness to work with us. We look forward to seeing you soon!<br /></em><br /><strong>CARFAX CANADA REPORT WITH EXTENSIVE SERVICE HISTORY:</strong><br /><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=AzmLqGXgTJkG+cdvREyzijzFFH+rTXIk>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=AzmLqGXgTJkG+cdvREyzijzFFH+rTXIk</a><br /><br /><strong>Relax & Take It Easy:</strong><br />Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If youre not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! <span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; box-sizing: border-box;>For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years!</span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;> </strong><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>Currently, all our prices are advertised as </span><em style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>unfit</em><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;> which simply means, you wont be able to drive the car home unless its certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. <br /><br /></span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>True North Automobiles</strong><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. <br />1-905-576-8111</strong></p>

2018 Hyundai KONA

153,890 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai KONA

Luxury | AWD | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | Alloys

Watch This Vehicle
12120444

2018 Hyundai KONA

Luxury | AWD | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | Alloys

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1737647232
  2. 1737647232
  3. 1737647232
  4. 1737647232
  5. 1737647232
  6. 1737647232
  7. 1737647232
  8. 1737647232
  9. 1737647232
  10. 1737647232
  11. 1737647232
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
153,890KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K6CAA7JU143078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,890 KM

Vehicle Description

In order to ensure quality control, our incoming units go through a thorough reconditioning process. While we get our new inventory ready, you can contact us and one of our sales associates will be able to assist you and answer all your questions. Full description and 30+ photos coming soon. We're appreciative of your patience and willingness to work with us. We look forward to seeing you soon!

CARFAX CANADA REPORT WITH EXTENSIVE SERVICE HISTORY:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=AzmLqGXgTJkG+cdvREyzijzFFH+rTXIk

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Automobiles

Used 2018 Hyundai KONA Luxury | AWD | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | Alloys for sale in Oshawa, ON
2018 Hyundai KONA Luxury | AWD | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | Alloys 153,890 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 MINI Cooper 6 Speed | Leather | Pano Roof | Alloys ++ for sale in Oshawa, ON
2019 MINI Cooper 6 Speed | Leather | Pano Roof | Alloys ++ 126,946 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape Titanium | AWD | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | Tint for sale in Oshawa, ON
2019 Ford Escape Titanium | AWD | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | Tint 114,741 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai KONA