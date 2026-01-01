$13,989+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai KONA
Preferred
2018 Hyundai KONA
Preferred
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$13,989
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,960 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and versatile SUV that's ready for all of life's adventures? R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is excited to present this vibrant red 2018 Hyundai KONA Preferred. This eye-catching crossover is the perfect blend of compact agility and practical utility, making it an excellent choice for navigating city streets or hitting the open road. Its sleek exterior in a bold red hue is complemented by a sophisticated black interior, creating a look that's both sporty and refined.
This 2018 Hyundai KONA Preferred, with 142,960 kilometers on the odometer, offers a confident and capable driving experience. The automatic transmission ensures smooth gear changes, while the all-wheel-drive system provides enhanced traction and stability, giving you peace of mind no matter the weather or road conditions Canada throws your way. With four doors and a comfortable passenger space, it's designed to accommodate your lifestyle, whether you're commuting to work, heading out for a weekend getaway, or simply running errands around town.
Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2018 Hyundai KONA Preferred:
- Bold Red Exterior: Turn heads with this striking and energetic red paint job that exudes personality and makes a statement wherever you go.
- All-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any Canadian season with confidence, thanks to the robust all-wheel-drive system that delivers superior grip and control.
- Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style: Enjoy the perfect combination of a nimble ride and ample cargo space, ideal for everything from daily commutes to spontaneous road trips.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with a smooth and responsive automatic transmission, making every journey a pleasure.
- Sleek Black Interior: Settle into a stylish and modern cabin with a sharp black interior that offers a premium feel and timeless appeal.
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