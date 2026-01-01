Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and versatile SUV thats ready for all of lifes adventures? R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is excited to present this vibrant red 2018 Hyundai KONA Preferred. This eye-catching crossover is the perfect blend of compact agility and practical utility, making it an excellent choice for navigating city streets or hitting the open road. Its sleek exterior in a bold red hue is complemented by a sophisticated black interior, creating a look thats both sporty and refined.</p><p>This 2018 Hyundai KONA Preferred, with 142,960 kilometers on the odometer, offers a confident and capable driving experience. The automatic transmission ensures smooth gear changes, while the all-wheel-drive system provides enhanced traction and stability, giving you peace of mind no matter the weather or road conditions Canada throws your way. With four doors and a comfortable passenger space, its designed to accommodate your lifestyle, whether youre commuting to work, heading out for a weekend getaway, or simply running errands around town.</p><p>Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2018 Hyundai KONA Preferred:</p><ul><li><strong>Bold Red Exterior:</strong> Turn heads with this striking and energetic red paint job that exudes personality and makes a statement wherever you go.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Capability:</strong> Conquer any Canadian season with confidence, thanks to the robust all-wheel-drive system that delivers superior grip and control.</li><li><strong>Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style:</strong> Enjoy the perfect combination of a nimble ride and ample cargo space, ideal for everything from daily commutes to spontaneous road trips.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience effortless driving with a smooth and responsive automatic transmission, making every journey a pleasure.</li><li><strong>Sleek Black Interior:</strong> Settle into a stylish and modern cabin with a sharp black interior that offers a premium feel and timeless appeal.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2018 Hyundai KONA

142,960 KM

Details Description Features

$13,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai KONA

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
14283788

2018 Hyundai KONA

Preferred

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1781646121301
  2. 1781646121723
  3. 1781646122145
  4. 1781646122588
  5. 1781646123019
  6. 1781646123459
  7. 1781646123878
  8. 1781646124343
  9. 1781646124788
  10. 1781646125243
  11. 1781646125709
  12. 1781646126176
  13. 1781646126614
  14. 1781646127066
  15. 1781646127508
  16. 1781646127962
  17. 1781646128404
  18. 1781646128834
  19. 1781646129258
  20. 1781646129717
  21. 1781646130166
  22. 1781646130589
  23. 1781646131037
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
142,960KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K2CAA8JU107458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,960 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and versatile SUV that's ready for all of life's adventures? R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is excited to present this vibrant red 2018 Hyundai KONA Preferred. This eye-catching crossover is the perfect blend of compact agility and practical utility, making it an excellent choice for navigating city streets or hitting the open road. Its sleek exterior in a bold red hue is complemented by a sophisticated black interior, creating a look that's both sporty and refined.

This 2018 Hyundai KONA Preferred, with 142,960 kilometers on the odometer, offers a confident and capable driving experience. The automatic transmission ensures smooth gear changes, while the all-wheel-drive system provides enhanced traction and stability, giving you peace of mind no matter the weather or road conditions Canada throws your way. With four doors and a comfortable passenger space, it's designed to accommodate your lifestyle, whether you're commuting to work, heading out for a weekend getaway, or simply running errands around town.

Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2018 Hyundai KONA Preferred:

  • Bold Red Exterior: Turn heads with this striking and energetic red paint job that exudes personality and makes a statement wherever you go.
  • All-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any Canadian season with confidence, thanks to the robust all-wheel-drive system that delivers superior grip and control.
  • Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style: Enjoy the perfect combination of a nimble ride and ample cargo space, ideal for everything from daily commutes to spontaneous road trips.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with a smooth and responsive automatic transmission, making every journey a pleasure.
  • Sleek Black Interior: Settle into a stylish and modern cabin with a sharp black interior that offers a premium feel and timeless appeal.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2017 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Ford Fusion SE 90,300 KM $13,989 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Escape SE for sale in Oshawa, ON
2016 Ford Escape SE 143,379 KM $8,389 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE for sale in Oshawa, ON
2019 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE 128,267 KM $16,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2018 Hyundai KONA