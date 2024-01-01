Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

174,457 KM

Details Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SPORT

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1725987011
  2. 1725987019
  3. 1725987029
  4. 1725987037
  5. 1725987046
  6. 1725987056
  7. 1725987066
  8. 1725987075
  9. 1725987083
  10. 1725987090
  11. 1725987097
  12. 1725987105
  13. 1725987113
  14. 1725987120
  15. 1725987129
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
174,457KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZTDLB1JG514180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,457 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring Touring for sale in Oshawa, ON
2008 Chrysler Sebring Touring 89,200 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier 188,014 KM $30,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium 165,596 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport