Looking for a stylish and practical ride thats ready for anything? Check out this fantastic 2018 Kia Soul EX+ currently available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd.! This eye-catching wagon is finished in a sleek GUN METAL exterior, complemented by a comfortable BLACK interior. With only 110,230km on the odometer, this Soul is just getting started and offers a fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and feature-packed vehicle.

This 2018 Kia Soul EX+ isnt just about looks; its packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Its efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission make for a comfortable and economical drive. The Souls wagon body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for daily commutes, weekend adventures, and everything in between. With its front-wheel drive, youll enjoy confident handling in various road conditions.

Heres a quick rundown of what makes this Soul EX+ truly stand out:

Loaded with Features: Enjoy a premium driving experience with all the features you could want.
Low Kilometers: With just 110,230km, this Soul has plenty of life left.
Eye-Catching Design: The GUN METAL exterior gives this Soul a modern and sophisticated look.
Spacious Interior: The wagon body style offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 4-cylinder engine is easy on the wallet.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C 


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

2018 Kia Soul

110,230 KM

$14,989

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Soul

EX+ LOADED LOW KM!

12777572

2018 Kia Soul

EX+ LOADED LOW KM!

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,230KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJP3A53J7550619

  • Exterior Colour Gun metal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,230 KM

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

$14,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2018 Kia Soul