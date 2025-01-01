$14,989+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Soul
EX+ LOADED LOW KM!
2018 Kia Soul
EX+ LOADED LOW KM!
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$14,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun metal
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,230 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical ride that's ready for anything? Check out this fantastic 2018 Kia Soul EX+ currently available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd.! This eye-catching wagon is finished in a sleek GUN METAL exterior, complemented by a comfortable BLACK interior. With only 110,230km on the odometer, this Soul is just getting started and offers a fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and feature-packed vehicle.
This 2018 Kia Soul EX+ isn't just about looks; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Its efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission make for a comfortable and economical drive. The Soul's wagon body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for daily commutes, weekend adventures, and everything in between. With its front-wheel drive, you'll enjoy confident handling in various road conditions.
Here's a quick rundown of what makes this Soul EX+ truly stand out:
- Loaded with Features: Enjoy a premium driving experience with all the features you could want.
- Low Kilometers: With just 110,230km, this Soul has plenty of life left.
- Eye-Catching Design: The GUN METAL exterior gives this Soul a modern and sophisticated look.
- Spacious Interior: The wagon body style offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 4-cylinder engine is easy on the wallet.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
Call Dealer
905-571-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-571-3460