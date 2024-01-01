Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>3 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, White in Colour, Air, Tilt, PW, PL, Power Mirrors, Delay Wipers, CD Player and more. Runs and Drives Very Well. $4995+tax & licensing. CERTIFIED. Warranty Available. Phone: (905) 579-6777 or (905) 718-5032. OLYMPIA AUTO CENTRE.  Visit our new location at 226 Bloor Street East, Oshawa. Just West of Ritson Road on North side of Street. Directly across from The Bakers Table Bakery.  25 years in business, since 1999.  Appointments available Monday thru Saturday from 1-9.  Sunday 3-7. Thank you. </p>

2018 Mitsubishi Mirage

311,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES

Location

Olympia Auto Center

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

905-579-6777

  1. 1729489816
  2. 1729489816
  3. 1729489816
  4. 1729489816
  5. 1729489817
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
311,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 311,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, White in Colour, Air, Tilt, PW, PL, Power Mirrors, Delay Wipers, CD Player and more. Runs and Drives Very Well. $4995+tax & licensing. CERTIFIED. Warranty Available. Phone: (905) 579-6777 or (905) 718-5032. OLYMPIA AUTO CENTRE.  Visit our new location at 226 Bloor Street East, Oshawa. Just West of Ritson Road on North side of Street. Directly across from The Baker's Table Bakery.  25 years in business, since 1999.  Appointments available Monday thru Saturday from 1-9.  Sunday 3-7. Thank you. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Olympia Auto Center

Used 2013 Kia Optima SX for sale in Oshawa, ON
2013 Kia Optima SX 242,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Rio LX for sale in Oshawa, ON
2016 Kia Rio LX 253,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT 187,000 KM $4,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Olympia Auto Center

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Olympia Auto Center

Olympia Auto Center

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-6777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Olympia Auto Center

905-579-6777

Contact Seller
2018 Mitsubishi Mirage