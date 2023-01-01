Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

156,007 KM

Details Description Features

$17,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2018 Mitsubishi RVR

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

SE AWC

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

SE AWC

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1694529932
  2. 1694529937
  3. 1694529941
  4. 1694529946
  5. 1694529949
  6. 1694529953
  7. 1694529956
  8. 1694529961
  9. 1694529965
  10. 1694529969
  11. 1694529973
  12. 1694529977
  13. 1694529981
  14. 1694529985
  15. 1694529989
  16. 1694529992
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,989

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
156,007KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10408884
  • VIN: JA4AJ3AU6JU602507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,007 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

2006 Ford Escape 4dr...
 235,356 KM
$4,989 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 194,817 KM
$16,989 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA2 4D...
 153,245 KM
$6,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory