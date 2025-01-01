Menu
Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2018 Nissan Sentra, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This loaded sedan boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine, a smooth-shifting CVT transmission, and a stylish black exterior that demands attention. The black interior offers a sophisticated and comfortable ride, perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. With only 131,585km on the odometer, this Sentra is practically brand new!

Here are 5 features that will make you want to drive this Sentra home:

Loaded with Features: This Sentra is packed with all the bells and whistles you could desire, offering a comfortable and convenient driving experience.
Low Kilometers: With only 131,585km on the odometer, this Sentra is practically brand new! Youll be enjoying this car for years to come.
Crash Warning: Drive with peace of mind knowing that this Sentra comes equipped with a crash warning system, helping to keep you safe on the road.
Sleek Design: The black exterior of this Sentra is sure to turn heads. Its a stylish and modern sedan that will make you feel confident behind the wheel.
Spacious Interior: The comfortable black interior offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for family trips or hauling groceries.

Dont miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a fantastic used Nissan Sentra. Visit R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd today to take it for a test drive!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C 

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,585KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP6JY322980

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,585 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

