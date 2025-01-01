$12,989+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Sentra
LOADED LOW KMS CRASH WARNING
2018 Nissan Sentra
LOADED LOW KMS CRASH WARNING
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$12,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,585 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2018 Nissan Sentra, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This loaded sedan boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine, a smooth-shifting CVT transmission, and a stylish black exterior that demands attention. The black interior offers a sophisticated and comfortable ride, perfect for daily commutes or weekend adventures. With only 131,585km on the odometer, this Sentra is practically brand new!
Here are 5 features that will make you want to drive this Sentra home:
- Loaded with Features: This Sentra is packed with all the bells and whistles you could desire, offering a comfortable and convenient driving experience.
- Low Kilometers: With only 131,585km on the odometer, this Sentra is practically brand new! You'll be enjoying this car for years to come.
- Crash Warning: Drive with peace of mind knowing that this Sentra comes equipped with a crash warning system, helping to keep you safe on the road.
- Sleek Design: The black exterior of this Sentra is sure to turn heads. It's a stylish and modern sedan that will make you feel confident behind the wheel.
- Spacious Interior: The comfortable black interior offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for family trips or hauling groceries.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a fantastic used Nissan Sentra. Visit R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd today to take it for a test drive!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
Call Dealer
905-571-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-571-3460