<p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-size: 18px;>***LOW MILEAGE***GREAT CONDITION WHITE ON BLACK NISSAN HATCHBACK W/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE SUPER FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 1.6L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, AIR CONDITIONING, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, AM/FM/XM/CD/AUX RADIO, WARRANTY AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!</span></p>

2018 Nissan Versa Note

28,592 KM

$15,698

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Versa Note

1.6 S

12264085

2018 Nissan Versa Note

1.6 S

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,698

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,592KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP4JL362584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,592 KM

Vehicle Description

***LOW MILEAGE***GREAT CONDITION WHITE ON BLACK NISSAN HATCHBACK W/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE SUPER FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 1.6L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, AIR CONDITIONING, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, AM/FM/XM/CD/AUX RADIO, WARRANTY AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

More inventory From Boss Auto

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-721-1200

$15,698

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

2018 Nissan Versa Note