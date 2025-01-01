Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>***ONE OWNER***LOW MILEAGE***GREAT CONDITION GUN METAL GRAY ON BLACK NISSAN HATCHBACK W/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE SUPER FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 1.6L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ POWER MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, AM/FM/XM/CD/AUX RADIO, WARRANTY AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!</span></p>

2018 Nissan Versa Note

74,632 KM

Details Description Features

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Nissan Versa Note

S

Watch This Vehicle
13070701

2018 Nissan Versa Note

S

Location

Boss Auto

222 Rolson Street, Oshawa, ON L1G 7Y9

905-721-1200

  1. 1760453323612
  2. 1760453389
  3. 1760453389
  4. 1760453389
  5. 1760453389
  6. 1760453389
  7. 1760453389
  8. 1760453389
  9. 1760453389
  10. 1760453389
  11. 1760453389
  12. 1760453389
  13. 1760453389
  14. 1760453389
  15. 1760453389
  16. 1760453389
  17. 1760453389
  18. 1760453389
  19. 1760453389
  20. 1760453389
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,632KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP5JL363677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,632 KM

Vehicle Description

***ONE OWNER***LOW MILEAGE***GREAT CONDITION GUN METAL GRAY ON BLACK NISSAN HATCHBACK W/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE SUPER FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 1.6L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ POWER MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, AM/FM/XM/CD/AUX RADIO, WARRANTY AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Boss Auto

Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TRENDLINE+ for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Volkswagen Jetta TRENDLINE+ 47,145 KM SOLD
Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT 123,336 KM $10,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus for sale in Oshawa, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus 177,397 KM $14,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Boss Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Boss Auto

Boss Auto

222 Rolson Street, Oshawa, ON L1G 7Y9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-1200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

2018 Nissan Versa Note