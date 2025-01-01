$10,998+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Versa Note
S
Location
Boss Auto
222 Rolson Street, Oshawa, ON L1G 7Y9
905-721-1200
Certified
$10,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,632 KM
Vehicle Description
***ONE OWNER***LOW MILEAGE***GREAT CONDITION GUN METAL GRAY ON BLACK NISSAN HATCHBACK W/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE SUPER FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 1.6L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ POWER MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, AM/FM/XM/CD/AUX RADIO, WARRANTY AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!
905-721-1200