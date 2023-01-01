$35,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-576-8111
2018 RAM 1500
Laramie | 4x4 | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | Tints
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $995
$35,995
- Listing ID: 10201218
- Stock #: 337
- VIN: 1C6RR7NM4JS309226
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,688 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Highlights:
Brilliant Black Pearl Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, ECO DIESEL, Power Sunroof, Factory Navigation & Reverse Camera, Power Group, Power Adjustable Pedals, Heated/Cooled/Power Seats with Lumbar Support, Heated Rear Seats, Tinted Glass, Fog Lights, Running Boards, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
Gorgeous truck inside and out. The body is in pristine condition and the interior still smells like new! Local Ontario truck, and everything is working as it should. Priced aggressively and ready to rock and roll. Easy financing is available, why wait? Call now and book your appointment! You will not be disappointed! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $995 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
