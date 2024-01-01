Menu
<p><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Segoe UI,sans-serif; color: black;>***FULLY LOADED***TWO SETS OF TIRES ON RIMS INCLUDING WINTER TIRES AND FOUR BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES***</span><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Segoe UI,sans-serif; color: black;>VERY CLEAN SHARP LOOKING SILVER ON BLACK SUBARU IMPREZA SPORT SEDAN W/ GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L ENGINE, LOADED WITH ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED/LEATHER/POWER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, GPS NAVIGATION, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, UPGRADED PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, WARRANTY AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!</span></p>

2018 Subaru Impreza

130,989 KM

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
Sport-tech

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
130,989KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S3GKAU64J3607922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,989 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

