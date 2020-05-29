+ taxes & licensing
56 Bloor St. East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Recent trade, one owner, non-smoker. Never abused or misused. Clean Car Fax, 2018 Subaru WRX RS edition with 42000 Km. This car is in mint condition. Recent new tires 150 km ago. Books all keys and complete set of weather-tech winter mats included. $30,900 + HST and licensing. No test pilots please!! Financing available. Please call or email for futher details.
