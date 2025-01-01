$16,989+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Beetle
LOW KM STUNNING BEETLE!
2018 Volkswagen Beetle
LOW KM STUNNING BEETLE!
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$16,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CHALK BLUE
- Interior Colour 2 Tone Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 116,240 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a head-turning ride that blends classic style with modern performance? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2018 Volkswagen Beetle, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This beauty, with only 116,240km on the odometer, is ready to cruise the Canadian roads in style. Its iconic silhouette, coupled with a vibrant CHALK BLUE exterior and a refined 2-TONE GREY interior, makes a statement wherever you go.
Under the hood, you'll find a peppy 2L 4-cylinder Turbo engine that delivers a thrilling driving experience. The automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for a smooth and confident ride, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. With its coupe body style and two doors, this Beetle is the epitome of sporty and fun.
Here are some of the features that will make you fall in love:
- Eye-Catching Exterior: The CHALK BLUE paint will turn heads as you cruise down the road.
- Turbocharged Performance: Experience the exhilaration of the 2L turbo engine.
- Iconic Design: Embrace the timeless appeal of the Volkswagen Beetle.
- Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a stylish and inviting 2-TONE GREY interior.
- Fuel Efficiency: The 4-cylinder engine provides a great balance between performance and economy.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
Call Dealer
905-571-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-571-3460