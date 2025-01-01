Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a head-turning ride that blends classic style with modern performance? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2018 Volkswagen Beetle, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This beauty, with only 116,240km on the odometer, is ready to cruise the Canadian roads in style. Its iconic silhouette, coupled with a vibrant CHALK BLUE exterior and a refined 2-TONE GREY interior, makes a statement wherever you go.</p><p>Under the hood, youll find a peppy 2L 4-cylinder Turbo engine that delivers a thrilling driving experience. The automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for a smooth and confident ride, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. With its coupe body style and two doors, this Beetle is the epitome of sporty and fun.</p><p>Here are some of the features that will make you fall in love:</p><ul><li><strong>Eye-Catching Exterior:</strong> The CHALK BLUE paint will turn heads as you cruise down the road.</li><li><strong>Turbocharged Performance:</strong> Experience the exhilaration of the 2L turbo engine.</li><li><strong>Iconic Design:</strong> Embrace the timeless appeal of the Volkswagen Beetle.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Interior:</strong> Enjoy a stylish and inviting 2-TONE GREY interior.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> The 4-cylinder engine provides a great balance between performance and economy.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C <br /><br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br />Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre>

2018 Volkswagen Beetle

116,240 KM

Details Description Features

$16,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volkswagen Beetle

LOW KM STUNNING BEETLE!

Watch This Vehicle
12626457

2018 Volkswagen Beetle

LOW KM STUNNING BEETLE!

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1749590156
  2. 1749590155
  3. 1749590156
  4. 1749590156
  5. 1749590156
  6. 1749590156
  7. 1749590156
  8. 1749590152
  9. 1749590156
  10. 1749590156
  11. 1749590156
  12. 1749590156
  13. 1749590155
  14. 1749590153
  15. 1749590155
  16. 1749590156
  17. 1749590154
  18. 1749590154
  19. 1749590154
  20. 1749590155
  21. 1749590155
  22. 1749590154
  23. 1749590156
  24. 1749590155
  25. 1749590156
  26. 1749590156
  27. 1749590155
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,240KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWJD7ATXJM725384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CHALK BLUE
  • Interior Colour 2 Tone Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 116,240 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a head-turning ride that blends classic style with modern performance? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2018 Volkswagen Beetle, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This beauty, with only 116,240km on the odometer, is ready to cruise the Canadian roads in style. Its iconic silhouette, coupled with a vibrant CHALK BLUE exterior and a refined 2-TONE GREY interior, makes a statement wherever you go.

Under the hood, you'll find a peppy 2L 4-cylinder Turbo engine that delivers a thrilling driving experience. The automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for a smooth and confident ride, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. With its coupe body style and two doors, this Beetle is the epitome of sporty and fun.

Here are some of the features that will make you fall in love:

  • Eye-Catching Exterior: The CHALK BLUE paint will turn heads as you cruise down the road.
  • Turbocharged Performance: Experience the exhilaration of the 2L turbo engine.
  • Iconic Design: Embrace the timeless appeal of the Volkswagen Beetle.
  • Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a stylish and inviting 2-TONE GREY interior.
  • Fuel Efficiency: The 4-cylinder engine provides a great balance between performance and economy.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle LOW KM STUNNING BEETLE! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2018 Volkswagen Beetle LOW KM STUNNING BEETLE! 116,240 KM $16,989 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT AWD LOADED LOW KMS! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT AWD LOADED LOW KMS! 137,780 KM $11,989 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Buick Encore GREAT PRICE EXTRA CLEAN! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2019 Buick Encore GREAT PRICE EXTRA CLEAN! 177,150 KM $8,489 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2018 Volkswagen Beetle