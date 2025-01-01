Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

206,512 KM

Details Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12125064

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1737749396
  2. 1737749404
  3. 1737749411
  4. 1737749418
  5. 1737749426
  6. 1737749434
  7. 1737749442
  8. 1737749450
  9. 1737749459
  10. 1737749466
  11. 1737749474
  12. 1737749484
  13. 1737749489
  14. 1737749496
  15. 1737749504
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
206,512KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCGSCEN1K1350264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,512 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2014 Buick Encore for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Buick Encore 171,528 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 170,410 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 XTR for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Ford F-150 XTR 58,662 KM $29,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Colorado