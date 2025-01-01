$17,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Chrysler 300
S
Location
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-721-8168
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,305KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CCABG7KH540226
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,305 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
