2019 Dodge Journey

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,999 + taxes & licensing 1 6 7 , 0 3 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9772930

9772930 VIN: 3C4PDDCGXKT702092

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 167,035 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Knee Air Bag

