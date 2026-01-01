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Used 2019 Ford F-150 XL for sale in Oshawa, ON

2019 Ford F-150

79,254 KM

Details

$33,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford F-150

XL

Watch This Vehicle
14283833

2019 Ford F-150

XL

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

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Contact Seller
Sale

$33,989

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
79,254KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP5KKE97151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 79,254 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

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905-571-XXXX

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905-571-3460

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$33,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2019 Ford F-150