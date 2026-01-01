$33,989+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford F-150
XL
2019 Ford F-150
XL
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Sale
$33,989
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
79,254KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP5KKE97151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 79,254 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
Call Dealer
905-571-XXXX(click to show)
$33,989
+ taxes & licensing>
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
905-571-3460
2019 Ford F-150