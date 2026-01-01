2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

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<p><strong>2019 Ford</strong> <span style=font-weight: bold; background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px;>F-250 Super Duty, V8, 6.7L Powerstroke Turbo Diesel Engine-</span><span style=font-weight: bold; background-color: #ffffff; font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px;>4x4 -One Owner- No Accident-Very Nice Looking Truck-P<span style=font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px;>anoramic Sunroof-</span>A/C-Keless entry-<span style=font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px;>Power Seat-</span>Power door -<span style=font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px;>Power Windows-</span><span style=font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px;>Power Locks-</span></span><span style=font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px;>Alloys-</span><span style=font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px;>TPMS System-</span><span style=font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px;>Keyless Entry-Back-up Camera</span><span style=font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px;>-</span><span style=font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px;>Heated Seats-Bluetooth-factory 5th wheel</span><span style=font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px;>-tow mirrors-</span><span style=font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px;>Trailer Break Controller</span><span style=font-family: Heebo; font-size: 16px;>...Lots more...</span></p><p>Run and drive great.</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING.</p><p>Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchasing for your own peace of mind !!! </p><p>==== Buy with confidence; ====</p><p> OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA  Member</p><p> Certified! Certified! Certified!</p><p><strong>$00,+ HST & Licensing </strong></p><p><br>✅ FINANCING AVAILABLE</p><p>✅ WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p><p>✅ WELL TAKE YOUR TRADE-IN</p><p><strong id=docs-internal-guid-cbfb7090-7fff-cdbe-be49-ba1c7c559e3e>✅ </strong>CARFAX AVAILABLE</p><p>For more information please visit our website at <a href=www.oshawafineautosales.ca>www.oshawafineautosales.ca</a> Many Cars,Trucks & Vans Available to choose from. </p><p>Oshawa Fine Auto Sales</p><p>766 Simcoe Street South Oshawa, on.</p><p>289-653-1993</p><p>Call/ email us for booking a test drive and showing.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

254,000 KM

Details Description Features

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2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box

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14510797

2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

  1. 1785256092920
  2. 14510797
  3. 14510797
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

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Used
254,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT7W2BT8KEE47519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 254,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty, V8, 6.7L Powerstroke Turbo Diesel Engine-4x4 -One Owner- No Accident-Very Nice Looking Truck-Panoramic Sunroof-A/C-Keless entry-Power Seat-Power door -Power Windows-Power Locks-Alloys-TPMS System-Keyless Entry-Back-up Camera-Heated Seats-Bluetooth-factory 5th wheel-tow mirrors-Trailer Break Controller...Lot's more...

Run and drive great.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING.

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchasing for your own peace of mind !!! 

==== Buy with confidence; ====

 OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA  Member

 Certified! Certified! Certified!

$00,+ HST & Licensing 


✅ FINANCING AVAILABLE

✅ WARRANTY AVAILABLE

✅ WE'LL TAKE YOUR TRADE-IN

✅ CARFAX AVAILABLE

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca Many Cars,Trucks & Vans Available to choose from. 

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe Street South Oshawa, on.

289-653-1993

Call/ email us for booking a test drive and showing.

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
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289-653-1993

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Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW