$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW
4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box
2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW
4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 254,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty, V8, 6.7L Powerstroke Turbo Diesel Engine-4x4 -One Owner- No Accident-Very Nice Looking Truck-Panoramic Sunroof-A/C-Keless entry-Power Seat-Power door -Power Windows-Power Locks-Alloys-TPMS System-Keyless Entry-Back-up Camera-Heated Seats-Bluetooth-factory 5th wheel-tow mirrors-Trailer Break Controller...Lot's more...
Run and drive great.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING.
Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchasing for your own peace of mind !!!
==== Buy with confidence; ====
OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA Member
Certified! Certified! Certified!
$00,+ HST & Licensing
✅ FINANCING AVAILABLE
✅ WARRANTY AVAILABLE
✅ WE'LL TAKE YOUR TRADE-IN
✅ CARFAX AVAILABLE
For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca Many Cars,Trucks & Vans Available to choose from.
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe Street South Oshawa, on.
289-653-1993
Call/ email us for booking a test drive and showing.
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289-653-1993