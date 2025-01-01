Menu
Looking for a reliable and versatile workhorse thats also surprisingly comfortable? Look no further than this 2019 Ford Transit Connect XL, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This low-mileage gem boasts a sleek Pearl White exterior and a stylish Grey interior, and with only 128,813km on the odometer, its just getting started.

Under the hood, a powerful and efficient 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission makes for a smooth and responsive driving experience. The Transit Connect XL is perfect for hauling cargo or passengers, with its spacious cabin and cargo area, and its excellent fuel economy means youll save money on the road.

This Transit Connect is packed with features that make every journey a pleasure, including:

Dual Sliding Doors: Grab your tools or cargo with ease with dual smooth sliding doors.
Forward Collision Warning: Feel confident on the road knowing this safety system can alert you to potential collisions and help you avoid accidents.
Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes in crystal-clear audio quality with the Transit Connects premium sound system.
Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to frozen mirrors in the winter with the convenience of heated mirrors.
Rearview Camera: Maneuver with ease and confidence thanks to the rearview camera that provides a clear view behind your vehicle.

Stop by R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. today for a test drive and experience this incredible Transit Connect XL for yourself.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C 


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

2019 Ford Transit Connect

128,813 KM

Details Description Features

$21,989

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Transit Connect

XL LOW KM EXTRA CLEAN

12281391

2019 Ford Transit Connect

XL LOW KM EXTRA CLEAN

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
128,813KM
Excellent Condition
VIN NM0LS7S26K1419091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 128,813 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and versatile workhorse that's also surprisingly comfortable? Look no further than this 2019 Ford Transit Connect XL, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This low-mileage gem boasts a sleek Pearl White exterior and a stylish Grey interior, and with only 128,813km on the odometer, it's just getting started.

Under the hood, a powerful and efficient 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission makes for a smooth and responsive driving experience. The Transit Connect XL is perfect for hauling cargo or passengers, with its spacious cabin and cargo area, and its excellent fuel economy means you'll save money on the road.

This Transit Connect is packed with features that make every journey a pleasure, including:

  • Dual Sliding Doors: Grab your tools or cargo with ease with dual smooth sliding doors.
  • Forward Collision Warning: Feel confident on the road knowing this safety system can alert you to potential collisions and help you avoid accidents.
  • Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes in crystal-clear audio quality with the Transit Connect's premium sound system.
  • Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to frozen mirrors in the winter with the convenience of heated mirrors.
  • Rearview Camera: Maneuver with ease and confidence thanks to the rearview camera that provides a clear view behind your vehicle.

Stop by R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. today for a test drive and experience this incredible Transit Connect XL for yourself.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
2019 Ford Transit Connect