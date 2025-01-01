$21,989+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Transit Connect
XL LOW KM EXTRA CLEAN
2019 Ford Transit Connect
XL LOW KM EXTRA CLEAN
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
$21,989
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 128,813 KM
Looking for a reliable and versatile workhorse that's also surprisingly comfortable? Look no further than this 2019 Ford Transit Connect XL, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This low-mileage gem boasts a sleek Pearl White exterior and a stylish Grey interior, and with only 128,813km on the odometer, it's just getting started.
Under the hood, a powerful and efficient 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission makes for a smooth and responsive driving experience. The Transit Connect XL is perfect for hauling cargo or passengers, with its spacious cabin and cargo area, and its excellent fuel economy means you'll save money on the road.
This Transit Connect is packed with features that make every journey a pleasure, including:
- Dual Sliding Doors: Grab your tools or cargo with ease with dual smooth sliding doors.
- Forward Collision Warning: Feel confident on the road knowing this safety system can alert you to potential collisions and help you avoid accidents.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes in crystal-clear audio quality with the Transit Connect's premium sound system.
- Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to frozen mirrors in the winter with the convenience of heated mirrors.
- Rearview Camera: Maneuver with ease and confidence thanks to the rearview camera that provides a clear view behind your vehicle.
Stop by R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. today for a test drive and experience this incredible Transit Connect XL for yourself.This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
