2019 GMC Sierra 1500

231,095 KM

$21,989

+ tax & licensing
$21,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2WD DOUBLE CAB

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2WD DOUBLE CAB

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,989

+ taxes & licensing

231,095KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9500836
  • VIN: 2GTR1LEC3K1174676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 231,095 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Premium Sound System
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

