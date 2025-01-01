Menu
<p>Cruise the streets in style and confidence with this exceptional 2019 Hyundai Tucson, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd.! This versatile SUV, coated in a sleek METALLIC SILVER exterior and featuring a refined BLACK interior, offers a comfortable and connected driving experience. With a dependable 2L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a responsive ride whether navigating city streets or venturing on a weekend getaway. This Tucson has 158,940km on the odometer.</p><p>This LOADED AWD Tucson is packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure.</p><p>Heres what makes this Tucson a must-see:</p><ul><li><strong>Apple CarPlay Integration</strong>: Seamlessly connect your iPhone for access to your favourite apps, music, and navigation, all displayed on the cars infotainment system.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong>: Experience superior traction and control in all weather conditions, providing you with peace of mind on every journey.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitors:</strong> feel confident and safe knowing this Tucson will let you know if another vehicle is in your blindspots</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Performance</strong>: The 2L 4-cylinder engine provides a great balance of power and fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Modern Design</strong>: The Hyundai Tucson boasts a stylish and modern design, ensuring you make a statement wherever you go.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C <br /><br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br />Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre>

2019 Hyundai Tucson

158,940 KM

$15,989

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson

LOADED AWD APPLE CARPLAY

12804868

2019 Hyundai Tucson

LOADED AWD APPLE CARPLAY

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,940KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA48KU000088

  • Exterior Colour Metallic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,940 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

