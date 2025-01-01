$15,989+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Metallic Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,940 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise the streets in style and confidence with this exceptional 2019 Hyundai Tucson, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd.! This versatile SUV, coated in a sleek METALLIC SILVER exterior and featuring a refined BLACK interior, offers a comfortable and connected driving experience. With a dependable 2L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a responsive ride whether navigating city streets or venturing on a weekend getaway. This Tucson has 158,940km on the odometer.
This LOADED AWD Tucson is packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure.
Here's what makes this Tucson a must-see:
- Apple CarPlay Integration: Seamlessly connect your iPhone for access to your favourite apps, music, and navigation, all displayed on the car's infotainment system.
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Experience superior traction and control in all weather conditions, providing you with peace of mind on every journey.
- Blind Spot Monitors: feel confident and safe knowing this Tucson will let you know if another vehicle is in your blindspots
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 2L 4-cylinder engine provides a great balance of power and fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
- Modern Design: The Hyundai Tucson boasts a stylish and modern design, ensuring you make a statement wherever you go.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
