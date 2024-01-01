Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Jeep Compass

132,491 KM

Details Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle
11996523

2019 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1733593478
  2. 1733593483
  3. 1733593489
  4. 1733593495
  5. 1733593501
  6. 1733593507
  7. 1733593513
  8. 1733593518
  9. 1733593525
  10. 1733593531
  11. 1733593538
  12. 1733593543
  13. 1733593549
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
132,491KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4NJDDB2KT760541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,491 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk for sale in Oshawa, ON
2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 132,491 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS for sale in Oshawa, ON
2019 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 174,601 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Colorado RST for sale in Oshawa, ON
2019 Chevrolet Colorado RST 147,101 KM $27,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Compass