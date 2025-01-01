Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and practical ride? Feast your eyes on this vibrant 2019 Kia Soul, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd! This eye-catching Soul boasts a head-turning ORANGE exterior, perfectly complemented by a sleek BLACK interior. With a reliable 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this wagon offers a comfortable and efficient driving experience, ideal for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures. Plus, with lots of service, you can be sure this Soul is ready to hit the road.</p><p>This meticulously maintained 2019 Kia Soul comes with an impressive 130,860km on the odometer. Experience the ultimate in practicality and convenience. This LOADED Soul is ready to become your next adventure companion.</p><p>Here are a few features that will make you fall in love:</p><ul><li><strong>Bold Orange Exterior:</strong> Turn heads wherever you go with its striking colour.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making every journey a breeze.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Performance:</strong> Save money at the pump with its economical 4-cylinder engine.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience effortless driving with its smooth automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Loaded with Service:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind knowing this Kia Soul has been well-maintained.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C <br /><br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br />Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre>

2019 Kia Soul

130,860 KM

Details Description Features

$12,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Kia Soul

LOADED + LOTS OF SERVICE!

Watch This Vehicle
13145968

2019 Kia Soul

LOADED + LOTS OF SERVICE!

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1762365298
  2. 1762365298
  3. 1762365298
  4. 1762365296
  5. 1762365298
  6. 1762365298
  7. 1762365298
  8. 1762365299
  9. 1762365295
  10. 1762365298
  11. 1762365297
  12. 1762365298
  13. 1762365297
  14. 1762365298
  15. 1762365297
  16. 1762365296
  17. 1762365297
  18. 1762365297
  19. 1762365296
  20. 1762365297
  21. 1762365296
  22. 1762365297
  23. 1762365298
  24. 1762365297
  25. 1762365298
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
130,860KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJP3A56K7645225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,860 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and practical ride? Feast your eyes on this vibrant 2019 Kia Soul, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd! This eye-catching Soul boasts a head-turning ORANGE exterior, perfectly complemented by a sleek BLACK interior. With a reliable 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this wagon offers a comfortable and efficient driving experience, ideal for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures. Plus, with lots of service, you can be sure this Soul is ready to hit the road.

This meticulously maintained 2019 Kia Soul comes with an impressive 130,860km on the odometer. Experience the ultimate in practicality and convenience. This LOADED Soul is ready to become your next adventure companion.

Here are a few features that will make you fall in love:

  • Bold Orange Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with its striking colour.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making every journey a breeze.
  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: Save money at the pump with its economical 4-cylinder engine.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with its smooth automatic transmission.
  • Loaded with Service: Enjoy peace of mind knowing this Kia Soul has been well-maintained.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT 161,697 KM $6,989 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS! 226,300 KM $10,989 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Compass 4WD NORTH LOW KMS! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Jeep Compass 4WD NORTH LOW KMS! 119,825 KM $9,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2019 Kia Soul