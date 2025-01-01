$12,989+ taxes & licensing
2019 Kia Soul
LOADED + LOTS OF SERVICE!
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
$12,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,860 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical ride? Feast your eyes on this vibrant 2019 Kia Soul, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd! This eye-catching Soul boasts a head-turning ORANGE exterior, perfectly complemented by a sleek BLACK interior. With a reliable 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this wagon offers a comfortable and efficient driving experience, ideal for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures. Plus, with lots of service, you can be sure this Soul is ready to hit the road.
This meticulously maintained 2019 Kia Soul comes with an impressive 130,860km on the odometer. Experience the ultimate in practicality and convenience. This LOADED Soul is ready to become your next adventure companion.
Here are a few features that will make you fall in love:
- Bold Orange Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with its striking colour.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making every journey a breeze.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: Save money at the pump with its economical 4-cylinder engine.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with its smooth automatic transmission.
- Loaded with Service: Enjoy peace of mind knowing this Kia Soul has been well-maintained.
This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
