$8,989+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Sentra
SV
2019 Nissan Sentra
SV
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$8,989
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 178,386 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover a fantastic value on a pre-owned 2019 Nissan Sentra SV at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd! This sleek blue sedan is ready to provide comfortable and reliable transportation for your daily commute or weekend adventures. With its efficient gasoline engine and smooth Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), you'll enjoy a responsive and fuel-friendly driving experience. The Sentra SV boasts a sophisticated black interior, creating a refined atmosphere for driver and passengers alike.
This 2019 Nissan Sentra SV, with 178,386 kilometers, offers a compelling blend of practicality and comfort. Its front-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling, while the four-door sedan body style provides easy access for everyone. At R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd, we pride ourselves on offering quality used vehicles, and this Sentra is no exception. Come in and see how this well-maintained sedan can fit seamlessly into your lifestyle.
Here are five features that make this 2019 Nissan Sentra SV shine:
- Sleek Blue Exterior: Turn heads with this eye-catching blue finish, offering a stylish and modern look.
- Comfortable Black Interior: Step into a sophisticated and inviting cabin, perfect for any journey.
- Smooth CVT Transmission: Experience effortless acceleration and enhanced fuel efficiency with the advanced Continuously Variable Transmission.
- Practical Four-Door Sedan Design: Enjoy easy entry and exit for passengers, making this Sentra a versatile choice for families and individuals.
- Reliable Front-Wheel Drive: Benefit from dependable traction and handling, providing a secure and confident ride.
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