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<p>Discover a fantastic value on a pre-owned 2019 Nissan Sentra SV at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd! This sleek blue sedan is ready to provide comfortable and reliable transportation for your daily commute or weekend adventures. With its efficient gasoline engine and smooth Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), youll enjoy a responsive and fuel-friendly driving experience. The Sentra SV boasts a sophisticated black interior, creating a refined atmosphere for driver and passengers alike.</p><p>This 2019 Nissan Sentra SV, with 178,386 kilometers, offers a compelling blend of practicality and comfort. Its front-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling, while the four-door sedan body style provides easy access for everyone. At R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd, we pride ourselves on offering quality used vehicles, and this Sentra is no exception. Come in and see how this well-maintained sedan can fit seamlessly into your lifestyle.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2019 Nissan Sentra SV shine:</p><ul><li><strong>Sleek Blue Exterior:</strong> Turn heads with this eye-catching blue finish, offering a stylish and modern look.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Black Interior:</strong> Step into a sophisticated and inviting cabin, perfect for any journey.</li><li><strong>Smooth CVT Transmission:</strong> Experience effortless acceleration and enhanced fuel efficiency with the advanced Continuously Variable Transmission.</li><li><strong>Practical Four-Door Sedan Design:</strong> Enjoy easy entry and exit for passengers, making this Sentra a versatile choice for families and individuals.</li><li><strong>Reliable Front-Wheel Drive:</strong> Benefit from dependable traction and handling, providing a secure and confident ride.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2019 Nissan Sentra

178,386 KM

Details Description Features

$8,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle
14530770

2019 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,989

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
178,386KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP1KY263399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,386 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover a fantastic value on a pre-owned 2019 Nissan Sentra SV at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd! This sleek blue sedan is ready to provide comfortable and reliable transportation for your daily commute or weekend adventures. With its efficient gasoline engine and smooth Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), you'll enjoy a responsive and fuel-friendly driving experience. The Sentra SV boasts a sophisticated black interior, creating a refined atmosphere for driver and passengers alike.

This 2019 Nissan Sentra SV, with 178,386 kilometers, offers a compelling blend of practicality and comfort. Its front-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling, while the four-door sedan body style provides easy access for everyone. At R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd, we pride ourselves on offering quality used vehicles, and this Sentra is no exception. Come in and see how this well-maintained sedan can fit seamlessly into your lifestyle.

Here are five features that make this 2019 Nissan Sentra SV shine:

  • Sleek Blue Exterior: Turn heads with this eye-catching blue finish, offering a stylish and modern look.
  • Comfortable Black Interior: Step into a sophisticated and inviting cabin, perfect for any journey.
  • Smooth CVT Transmission: Experience effortless acceleration and enhanced fuel efficiency with the advanced Continuously Variable Transmission.
  • Practical Four-Door Sedan Design: Enjoy easy entry and exit for passengers, making this Sentra a versatile choice for families and individuals.
  • Reliable Front-Wheel Drive: Benefit from dependable traction and handling, providing a secure and confident ride.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

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905-571-XXXX

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905-571-3460

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$8,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2019 Nissan Sentra