Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 RAM 1500

147,537 KM

Details Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Watch This Vehicle
12154068

2019 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1738610633
  2. 1738610641
  3. 1738610650
  4. 1738610659
  5. 1738610666
  6. 1738610675
  7. 1738610685
  8. 1738610696
  9. 1738610704
  10. 1738610713
  11. 1738610742
  12. 1738610755
  13. 1738610761
  14. 1738610767
  15. 1738610776
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
147,537KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6SRFGT3KN569410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 147,537 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 189,681 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee Limited for sale in Oshawa, ON
2016 Jeep Cherokee Limited 200,889 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara for sale in Oshawa, ON
2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 125,046 KM $25,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500