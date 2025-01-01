Menu
Looking for a reliable and capable SUV? Then check out this pristine 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This Tiguan is ready for your next adventure, boasting a sleek PEARL WHITE exterior and a comfortable BLACK interior. With a dependable 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and All Wheel Drive, youll experience confident handling in various driving conditions. This Tiguan comes with LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS! and has 226,300km on the odometer.

This Tiguan is the perfect blend of practicality and style, making it an excellent choice for families and anyone seeking versatility. Its SUV/Crossover body style provides ample cargo space, while its fuel-efficient gasoline engine helps keep you on the road longer. This vehicle is ready for you to drive off the lot!

Here are some of the Tiguans standout features:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence.
Automatic Transmission: Effortless driving, perfect for both city commutes and long highway trips.
Lots of Service Records! Giving you peace of mind.
Spacious Interior: Comfortable seating for passengers and plenty of room for cargo.
Stylish Design: Turn heads wherever you go with its PEARL WHITE exterior.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C 


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

226,300 KM

$10,989

+ taxes & licensing
Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
226,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VV0B7AX0KM022936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 226,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and capable SUV? Then check out this pristine 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This Tiguan is ready for your next adventure, boasting a sleek PEARL WHITE exterior and a comfortable BLACK interior. With a dependable 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and All Wheel Drive, you'll experience confident handling in various driving conditions. This Tiguan comes with LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS! and has 226,300km on the odometer.

This Tiguan is the perfect blend of practicality and style, making it an excellent choice for families and anyone seeking versatility. Its SUV/Crossover body style provides ample cargo space, while its fuel-efficient gasoline engine helps keep you on the road longer. This vehicle is ready for you to drive off the lot!

Here are some of the Tiguan's standout features:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence.
  • Automatic Transmission: Effortless driving, perfect for both city commutes and long highway trips.
  • Lots of Service Records! Giving you peace of mind.
  • Spacious Interior: Comfortable seating for passengers and plenty of room for cargo.
  • Stylish Design: Turn heads wherever you go with its PEARL WHITE exterior.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan