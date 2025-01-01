$10,989+ taxes & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS!
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
$10,989
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 226,300 KM
Looking for a reliable and capable SUV? Then check out this pristine 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This Tiguan is ready for your next adventure, boasting a sleek PEARL WHITE exterior and a comfortable BLACK interior. With a dependable 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and All Wheel Drive, you'll experience confident handling in various driving conditions. This Tiguan comes with LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS! and has 226,300km on the odometer.
This Tiguan is the perfect blend of practicality and style, making it an excellent choice for families and anyone seeking versatility. Its SUV/Crossover body style provides ample cargo space, while its fuel-efficient gasoline engine helps keep you on the road longer. This vehicle is ready for you to drive off the lot!
Here are some of the Tiguan's standout features:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence.
- Automatic Transmission: Effortless driving, perfect for both city commutes and long highway trips.
- Lots of Service Records! Giving you peace of mind.
- Spacious Interior: Comfortable seating for passengers and plenty of room for cargo.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads wherever you go with its PEARL WHITE exterior.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
