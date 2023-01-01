Menu
2020 Dodge Durango

107,312 KM

Details Features

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2020 Dodge Durango

2020 Dodge Durango

RT

2020 Dodge Durango

RT

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

107,312KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10446114
  • VIN: 1C4SDJCT7LC285842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 107,312 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

