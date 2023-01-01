$43,999+ tax & licensing
$43,999
+ taxes & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
905-721-8168
905-721-8168
2020 Dodge Durango
RT
Location
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-721-8168
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
107,312KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10446114
- VIN: 1C4SDJCT7LC285842
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 107,312 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
