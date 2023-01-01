2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 9 , 2 3 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 119,231 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Sliding Doors Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Entertainment System Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert

