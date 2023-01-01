$42,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
905-721-8168
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-721-8168
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
53,817KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10452726
- VIN: 1FTEW1E51LFC68619
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 53,817 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
