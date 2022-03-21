$41,995+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Terrain
Denali | Leather | Pano Roof | Navi | Cam & More!
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
- Listing ID: 8838809
- Stock #: 221
- VIN: 3GKALXEX3LL164770
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 27,419 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Balance of Factory Warranty, Ebony Twilight Metallic Exterior on Light Grey Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, 4 Cylinder, A W D Drivetrain, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Factory Navigation System & Back-up/360° Camera, Bluetooth, Lane Assist, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Front Heated & Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Bose Sound System, Alloy Wheels with Yokohoma All-Season Tires, Proximity Access, Heads Up Display, Adjustable Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Forward Collision Warning, Telescopic Steering, Dual Climate Control, USB & Aux Input, WeatherTech Mats, Rear Cargo Privacy Cover, Tinted Glass, Fog Lights, Push Button Start, Tow Package, Wireless Charger, Factory Remote Starter, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
Not much to say, the car is essentially brand new. Fully loaded with every single option available, this 2020 GMC Terrain Denali is ready for many more years of worry-free driving! Local Ontario car, only one previous owner, and has a clean Carfax Canada Report! There are no stories here, buy with confidence! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
Vehicle Features
