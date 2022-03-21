Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 GMC Terrain

27,419 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Terrain

2020 GMC Terrain

Denali | Leather | Pano Roof | Navi | Cam & More!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Terrain

Denali | Leather | Pano Roof | Navi | Cam & More!

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1658008418
  2. 1658008428
  3. 1658008450
  4. 1658008458
  5. 1658008459
  6. 1658008448
  7. 1658008457
  8. 1658008462
  9. 1658008461
  10. 1658008456
  11. 1658008454
  12. 1658008452
  13. 1658008446
  14. 1658008461
  15. 1658008451
  16. 1658008449
  17. 1658008460
  18. 1658008461
  19. 1658008459
  20. 1658008455
  21. 1658008453
  22. 1658008452
  23. 1658008501
  24. 1658008493
  25. 1658008490
  26. 1658008501
  27. 1658008495
  28. 1658008500
  29. 1658008492
  30. 1658008499
  31. 1658008490
  32. 1658008496
  33. 1658008498
  34. 1658008495
  35. 1658008497
  36. 1658008497
  37. 1658008500
  38. 1658008494
  39. 1658008498
  40. 1658008491
  41. 1658008501
  42. 1658008490
  43. 1658008541
  44. 1658008546
  45. 1658008546
  46. 1658008542
  47. 1658008544
  48. 1658008543
  49. 1658008545
  50. 1658008545
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

27,419KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8838809
  • Stock #: 221
  • VIN: 3GKALXEX3LL164770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,419 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Balance of Factory Warranty, Ebony Twilight Metallic Exterior on Light Grey Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, 4 Cylinder, A W D Drivetrain, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Factory Navigation System & Back-up/360° Camera, Bluetooth, Lane Assist, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Front Heated & Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Bose Sound System, Alloy Wheels with Yokohoma All-Season Tires, Proximity Access, Heads Up Display, Adjustable Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Forward Collision Warning, Telescopic Steering, Dual Climate Control, USB & Aux Input, WeatherTech Mats, Rear Cargo Privacy Cover, Tinted Glass, Fog Lights, Push Button Start, Tow Package, Wireless Charger, Factory Remote Starter, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
Not much to say, the car is essentially brand new. Fully loaded with every single option available, this 2020 GMC Terrain Denali is ready for many more years of worry-free driving! Local Ontario car, only one previous owner, and has a clean Carfax Canada Report! There are no stories here, buy with confidence! - Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2020 GMC Terrain Den...
 27,419 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 3 Series xD...
 175,203 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Wrangler S...
 92,030 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory