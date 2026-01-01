Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 13.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Segoe UI,sans-serif; color: black;>SUPER CLEAN INTENSE BLUE ON BLACK HYUNDAI SEDAN W/ GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE ECO FRIENDLY 4 CYLINDER 2.0L ENGINE, LOADED W/ HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, APPLE AND ANDROID CARPLAY, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLIND SIDE MONITORING SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, SAFETIED W/ WARRANTIES AND MUCH MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!</span></p>

2020 Hyundai Elantra

98,100 KM

Details Description Features

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
14186186.814232972?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=25769

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

Boss Auto

222 Rolson Street, Oshawa, ON L1G 7Y9

905-721-1200

  1. 1780154017
  2. 1780154017
  3. 1780154017
  4. 1780154017
  5. 1780154017
  6. 1780154017
  7. 1780154017
  8. 1780154017
  9. 1780154017
  10. 1780154017
  11. 1780154017
  12. 1780154017
  13. 1780154017
  14. 1780154017
  15. 1780154017
  16. 1780154017
  17. 1780154017
  18. 1780154018
  19. 1780154018
  20. 1780154018
  21. 1780154018
  22. 1780154018
  23. 1780154018
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
98,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF7LU911923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,100 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER CLEAN INTENSE BLUE ON BLACK HYUNDAI SEDAN W/ GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE ECO FRIENDLY 4 CYLINDER 2.0L ENGINE, LOADED W/ HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, APPLE AND ANDROID CARPLAY, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLIND SIDE MONITORING SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, SAFETIED W/ WARRANTIES AND MUCH MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Boss Auto

Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Oshawa, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 98,100 KM $15,998 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited 144,079 KM SOLD
Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Premium for sale in Oshawa, ON
2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Premium 138,080 KM $11,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Boss Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Boss Auto

Boss Auto

222 Rolson Street, Oshawa, ON L1G 7Y9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-1200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

2020 Hyundai Elantra