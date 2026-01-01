$15,998+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
Location
Boss Auto
222 Rolson Street, Oshawa, ON L1G 7Y9
905-721-1200
Certified
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,100 KM
Vehicle Description
SUPER CLEAN INTENSE BLUE ON BLACK HYUNDAI SEDAN W/ GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE ECO FRIENDLY 4 CYLINDER 2.0L ENGINE, LOADED W/ HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, APPLE AND ANDROID CARPLAY, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLIND SIDE MONITORING SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, SAFETIED W/ WARRANTIES AND MUCH MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!
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905-721-1200