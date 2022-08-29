$27,995+ tax & licensing
905-576-8111
2020 MINI Cooper Clubman
Clubman | All4 | Leather | Pano Roof | Navi | Cam
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$27,995
- Listing ID: 9186292
- Stock #: 256
- VIN: WMWLV5C05L2M60963
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,514 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Midnight Black Metallic Exterior on Black Leather Interior, All4 [AWD] Drivetrain, Automatic Transmission, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Alloy Wheels with Pirelli All-Season Tires, Bluetooth, Factory Navigation System & Reverse Camera, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Fog Lights, Rear Spoiler, Heated Seats, Telescopic Steering, Steering Wheel Controls, Built-in USB & USB-C Ports, Push Button Start, Orange Racing Stripes / Roof & Sideview Mirrors, Auto Stop, Air Conditioning, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
Make a statement without saying a word, this 2020 Mini Cooper Clubman is oozing with charm and character! From the orange exterior accents to the premium black wheels, the car still looks and drives like new! Local new car dealership trade-in, and a clean Carfax Canada report make this one an easy choice! The car is in phenomenal shape inside and out, don't miss it! Call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
Vehicle Features
