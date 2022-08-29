Menu
2020 MINI Cooper Clubman

91,514 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Clubman | All4 | Leather | Pano Roof | Navi | Cam

Clubman | All4 | Leather | Pano Roof | Navi | Cam

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

91,514KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Stock #: 256
  • VIN: WMWLV5C05L2M60963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,514 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Midnight Black Metallic Exterior on Black Leather Interior, All4 [AWD] Drivetrain, Automatic Transmission, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Alloy Wheels with Pirelli All-Season Tires, Bluetooth, Factory Navigation System & Reverse Camera, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Fog Lights, Rear Spoiler, Heated Seats, Telescopic Steering, Steering Wheel Controls, Built-in USB & USB-C Ports, Push Button Start, Orange Racing Stripes / Roof  & Sideview Mirrors, Auto Stop, Air Conditioning, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
Make a statement without saying a word, this 2020 Mini Cooper Clubman is oozing with charm and character! From the orange exterior accents to the premium black wheels, the car still looks and drives like new! Local new car dealership trade-in, and a clean Carfax Canada report make this one an easy choice! The car is in phenomenal shape inside and out, don't miss it! Call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

