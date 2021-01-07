Menu
2020 RAM ProMaster

10,000 KM

Details Description Features

$51,995

+ tax & licensing
3500 cargo van

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

10,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6600758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 10,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 RAM ProMaster 3500 159 High Roof Extended Cargo Van FWD 

2020 Ram Promaster 3500 High Roof is here and ready to work!  Low kms 10,000 kms- like new- bearly used- Finished in a White exterior and matched to a Black Cloth Interior. Features include: rearview camera, power windows, power locks, Bluetooth, USB input, 3.6L V6 engine, six(6) speed automatic transmission, traction control, am/fm stereo and more .WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN" We are a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. Car proof reports are available upon request" We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca/ or call 2896531993 .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 766 Simcoe Street South, in Oshawa , just south of 401 and Bloor street, corner of Erie street and Simcoe-IN EXCELLENT CONDITIONS

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Anti-Theft System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player

