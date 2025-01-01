Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Volvo XC40

138,000 KM

Details Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Volvo XC40

R-Design

Watch This Vehicle
12521332

2020 Volvo XC40

R-Design

Location

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

  1. 1747167673889
  2. 1747167674380
  3. 1747167674828
  4. 1747167675297
  5. 1747167675754
  6. 1747167676193
  7. 1747167676641
  8. 1747167677092
  9. 1747167677523
  10. 1747167678025
  11. 1747167678488
  12. 1747167678918
  13. 1747167679356
  14. 1747167679792
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,000KM
Good Condition
VIN YV4162UM2L2265195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A&P Auto Centre

Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Jeep Cherokee 182,000 KM SOLD
Used 2014 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn Auto 2.5i Limited for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn Auto 2.5i Limited 156,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW 5 Series 4dr Sdn 528i xDrive AWD for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 BMW 5 Series 4dr Sdn 528i xDrive AWD 156,000 KM $14,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email A&P Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&P Auto Centre

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-1277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

A&P Auto Centre

905-571-1277

2020 Volvo XC40