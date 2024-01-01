Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Chevrolet 2500HD

67,044 MI

Details Features

$48,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet 2500HD

WT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet 2500HD

WT

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1727287659
  2. 1727287669
  3. 1727287678
  4. 1727287686
  5. 1727287694
  6. 1727287700
  7. 1727287708
  8. 1727287718
  9. 1727287726
  10. 1727287737
  11. 1727287745
  12. 1727287754
  13. 1727287760
  14. 1727287772
  15. 1727287782
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,044MI
Good Condition
VIN 1GC2YLE77MF124858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 67,044 MI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2016 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN for sale in Oshawa, ON
2016 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN 261,622 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chrysler Sebring Touring for sale in Oshawa, ON
2010 Chrysler Sebring Touring 146,994 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru WRX STI for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Subaru WRX STI 181,307 KM $21,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet 2500HD