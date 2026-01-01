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<p>Step into the versatile and stylish world of SUVs with this impressive 2021 Chevrolet Blazer LT, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. Dressed in a sleek, classic black exterior and featuring a sophisticated black interior, this Blazer is designed to turn heads while offering exceptional practicality. Its SUV/Crossover body style provides the perfect blend of commanding presence and agile handling, making it ideal for both city commutes and weekend adventures across Canada.</p><p>Under the hood, youll find a responsive gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, all managed by a capable All-Wheel Drive system. This combination ensures you have the confidence and traction needed to navigate varying road conditions, from crisp autumn mornings to snowy winter days. With four doors and ample space, this Chevrolet Blazer LT offers comfort and convenience for you and your passengers. While this vehicle has journeyed 145,492 km, it stands ready to embark on its next chapter with you.</p><p>Here are five of the most exciting features that make this 2021 Chevrolet Blazer LT a stand-out choice:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Capability:</strong> Conquer any Canadian season with confidence thanks to the intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, ensuring superior traction and stability no matter the weather.</li><li><strong>Sleek Black-on-Black Design:</strong> Make a statement with its striking black exterior paired with a premium black interior, offering a timeless and sophisticated aesthetic.</li><li><strong>Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style:</strong> Enjoy the perfect balance of commanding road presence, comfortable seating, and practical cargo space for all your needs.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience effortless driving with the seamless automatic transmission, providing a responsive and enjoyable ride.</li><li><strong>Modern Chevrolet Styling:</strong> Benefit from the contemporary and athletic design of the Chevrolet Blazer, offering a stylish and engaging presence on the road.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

145,492 KM

Details Description Features

$18,489

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14530776.826226349?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32163

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

LT

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,489

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
145,492KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNKBHRS8MS569013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,492 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into the versatile and stylish world of SUVs with this impressive 2021 Chevrolet Blazer LT, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. Dressed in a sleek, classic black exterior and featuring a sophisticated black interior, this Blazer is designed to turn heads while offering exceptional practicality. Its SUV/Crossover body style provides the perfect blend of commanding presence and agile handling, making it ideal for both city commutes and weekend adventures across Canada.

Under the hood, you'll find a responsive gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, all managed by a capable All-Wheel Drive system. This combination ensures you have the confidence and traction needed to navigate varying road conditions, from crisp autumn mornings to snowy winter days. With four doors and ample space, this Chevrolet Blazer LT offers comfort and convenience for you and your passengers. While this vehicle has journeyed 145,492 km, it stands ready to embark on its next chapter with you.

Here are five of the most exciting features that make this 2021 Chevrolet Blazer LT a stand-out choice:

  • All-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any Canadian season with confidence thanks to the intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, ensuring superior traction and stability no matter the weather.
  • Sleek Black-on-Black Design: Make a statement with its striking black exterior paired with a premium black interior, offering a timeless and sophisticated aesthetic.
  • Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style: Enjoy the perfect balance of commanding road presence, comfortable seating, and practical cargo space for all your needs.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the seamless automatic transmission, providing a responsive and enjoyable ride.
  • Modern Chevrolet Styling: Benefit from the contemporary and athletic design of the Chevrolet Blazer, offering a stylish and engaging presence on the road.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

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905-571-XXXX

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905-571-3460

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$18,489

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2021 Chevrolet Blazer