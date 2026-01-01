$18,489+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Blazer
LT
2021 Chevrolet Blazer
LT
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$18,489
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,492 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into the versatile and stylish world of SUVs with this impressive 2021 Chevrolet Blazer LT, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. Dressed in a sleek, classic black exterior and featuring a sophisticated black interior, this Blazer is designed to turn heads while offering exceptional practicality. Its SUV/Crossover body style provides the perfect blend of commanding presence and agile handling, making it ideal for both city commutes and weekend adventures across Canada.
Under the hood, you'll find a responsive gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, all managed by a capable All-Wheel Drive system. This combination ensures you have the confidence and traction needed to navigate varying road conditions, from crisp autumn mornings to snowy winter days. With four doors and ample space, this Chevrolet Blazer LT offers comfort and convenience for you and your passengers. While this vehicle has journeyed 145,492 km, it stands ready to embark on its next chapter with you.
Here are five of the most exciting features that make this 2021 Chevrolet Blazer LT a stand-out choice:
- All-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any Canadian season with confidence thanks to the intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, ensuring superior traction and stability no matter the weather.
- Sleek Black-on-Black Design: Make a statement with its striking black exterior paired with a premium black interior, offering a timeless and sophisticated aesthetic.
- Versatile SUV/Crossover Body Style: Enjoy the perfect balance of commanding road presence, comfortable seating, and practical cargo space for all your needs.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the seamless automatic transmission, providing a responsive and enjoyable ride.
- Modern Chevrolet Styling: Benefit from the contemporary and athletic design of the Chevrolet Blazer, offering a stylish and engaging presence on the road.
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