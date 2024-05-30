$104,880+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Corvette
3LT | Z51 PKG | Mag Ride | Front Lift & More!
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
905-576-8111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$104,880
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,760KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1YC2D44M5116435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 21,760 KM
Vehicle Description
A very well-spec'ed 3LT Coupe. Z51 Package, Magnetic Selective Ride Control, Front Lift, Black Trident Wheels, Competition Seats, Red Seatbelts, Suede Steering Wheel, and much more.
Inspected and serviced by GM on May 30th 2024.
Vehicle is currently in stock, full professional photo gallery and description coming soon.
In the mean time, feel free to reach out if you have any questions or if you'd like to book a viewing.
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles, we couldn't be more appreciative!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
High Output
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
