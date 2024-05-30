Menu
A very well-speced 3LT Coupe. Z51 Package, Magnetic Selective Ride Control, Front Lift, Black Trident Wheels, Competition Seats, Red Seatbelts, Suede Steering Wheel, and much more. 

Inspected and serviced by GM on May 30th 2024. 

Vehicle is currently in stock, full professional photo gallery and description coming soon. 

In the mean time, feel free to reach out if you have any questions or if youd like to book a viewing. 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles, we couldnt be more appreciative!

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

21,760 KM

$104,880

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Corvette

3LT | Z51 PKG | Mag Ride | Front Lift & More!

2021 Chevrolet Corvette

3LT | Z51 PKG | Mag Ride | Front Lift & More!

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$104,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,760KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1YC2D44M5116435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 21,760 KM

Vehicle Description

A very well-spec'ed 3LT Coupe. Z51 Package, Magnetic Selective Ride Control, Front Lift, Black Trident Wheels, Competition Seats, Red Seatbelts, Suede Steering Wheel, and much more. 
Inspected and serviced by GM on May 30th 2024. 
Vehicle is currently in stock, full professional photo gallery and description coming soon. 
In the mean time, feel free to reach out if you have any questions or if you'd like to book a viewing. 
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles, we couldn't be more appreciative!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Powertrain

High Output
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
905-576-XXXX

905-576-8111

$104,880

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2021 Chevrolet Corvette