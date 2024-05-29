$103,880+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Corvette
3LT | Z51 Pkg | Mag Ride | Front Lift | 495 HP ++
2021 Chevrolet Corvette
3LT | Z51 Pkg | Mag Ride | Front Lift | 495 HP ++
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
905-576-8111
Certified
$103,880
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 21,872 KM
Vehicle Description
Available for your consideration and enjoyment is this Rapid Blue 2021 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT Coupe. A local, One-owner Ontario car with a clean Carfax Canada report. **Viewings available by appointment only.**
Equipped with all the desired specifications to make it a truly remarkable automobile! We had the vehicle serviced and inspected by a local Chevrolet dealership on May 29th, 2024. If you'd like to see the results, please reach out and we can forward all the documentation.
Some of the features worth noting are as follow:
- Z51 Performance Package
- Z51 Performance Suspension w/ Magnetic Ride Control
- Front Lift Adjustable Height w/ Memory
- Engine Appearance Package
- Competition Seats w/ Torch Red Seatbelts
- Alcantara Steering-Wheel & Interior Trim
This 2021 C8 is our introduction into a niche market where consumer confidence is key. Our goal is to provide you with quality service that extends far beyond the sale. Financing is available, and all trade-ins are welcome. We look forward to meeting you soon!
Mina Morris
General Manager
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Automobiles
Email True North Automobiles
True North Automobiles
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-576-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-576-8111