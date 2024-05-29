Menu
<p>Available for your consideration and enjoyment is this Rapid Blue 2021 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT Coupe. A local, One-owner Ontario car with a clean Carfax Canada report. <strong>**Viewings available by appointment only.**</strong><br /><br />Equipped with all the desired specifications to make it a truly remarkable automobile! We had the vehicle serviced and inspected by a local Chevrolet dealership on May 29th, 2024. If youd like to see the results, please reach out and we can forward all the documentation. <br /><br />Some of the features worth noting are as follow:<br />- Z51 Performance Package <br />- Z51 Performance Suspension w/ Magnetic Ride Control<br />- Front Lift Adjustable Height w/ Memory<br />- Engine Appearance Package <br />- Competition Seats w/ Torch Red Seatbelts <br />- Alcantara Steering-Wheel & Interior Trim <br /><br />This 2021 C8 is our introduction into a niche market where consumer confidence is key. Our goal is to provide you with quality service that extends far beyond the sale. Financing is available, and all trade-ins are welcome. We look forward to meeting you soon! <br /><br />Mina Morris <br />General Manager<br />True North Automobiles<br />184 King St W, Oshawa</p>

21,872 KM

3LT | Z51 Pkg | Mag Ride | Front Lift | 495 HP ++

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
21,872KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1YC2D44M5116435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 21,872 KM

Vehicle Description

Available for your consideration and enjoyment is this Rapid Blue 2021 Chevrolet Corvette 3LT Coupe. A local, One-owner Ontario car with a clean Carfax Canada report. **Viewings available by appointment only.**

Equipped with all the desired specifications to make it a truly remarkable automobile! We had the vehicle serviced and inspected by a local Chevrolet dealership on May 29th, 2024. If you'd like to see the results, please reach out and we can forward all the documentation. 

Some of the features worth noting are as follow:
- Z51 Performance Package 
- Z51 Performance Suspension w/ Magnetic Ride Control
- Front Lift Adjustable Height w/ Memory
- Engine Appearance Package 
- Competition Seats w/ Torch Red Seatbelts 
- Alcantara Steering-Wheel & Interior Trim 

This 2021 C8 is our introduction into a niche market where consumer confidence is key. Our goal is to provide you with quality service that extends far beyond the sale. Financing is available, and all trade-ins are welcome. We look forward to meeting you soon! 

Mina Morris 
General Manager
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

