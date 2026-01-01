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<p>Experience the perfect blend of versatility and urban agility with this pre-owned 2021 Ford EcoSport SES, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. Finished in a sophisticated gray exterior and complemented by a sleek black interior, this compact SUV is designed to handle your daily commute and weekend adventures with equal ease. The EcoSport SES offers a comfortable and stylish ride, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a capable and modern vehicle.</p><p>This 2021 Ford EcoSport SES boasts a robust 4-wheel drive system, ready to tackle various road conditions and weather you might encounter across Canada. With just 142,461 kilometers on the odometer, this EcoSport has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. Its compact size makes it easy to navigate city streets and park in tight spots, while its elevated ride height provides a commanding view of the road.</p><p>Discover the joy of driving a vehicle that’s both practical and fun. This EcoSport SES is equipped to enhance your driving experience, offering a refined interior and a capable powertrain. Visit R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. to see how this 2021 Ford EcoSport SES can fit seamlessly into your lifestyle.</p><p>Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2021 Ford EcoSport SES:</p><ul><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive Capability:</strong> Conquer any Canadian road condition with confidence, from city streets to snowy backroads.</li><li><strong>Sporty SES Trim:</strong> Elevate your drive with the distinctive styling and enhanced features that come with the sought-after SES trim level.</li><li><strong>Compact SUV Versatility:</strong> Enjoy the perfect balance of a nimble driving experience and ample cargo space for all your gear.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Effortlessly navigate traffic and enjoy a relaxed driving experience with the responsive automatic gearbox.</li><li><strong>Commanding SUV Ride Height:</strong> Gain a superior view of your surroundings, adding to both safety and driving enjoyment.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2021 Ford EcoSport

142,461 KM

Details Description Features

$13,989

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Ford EcoSport

SES

Watch This Vehicle
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2021 Ford EcoSport

SES

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,989

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
142,461KM
Excellent Condition
VIN MAJ6S3JL5MC412004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,461 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of versatility and urban agility with this pre-owned 2021 Ford EcoSport SES, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. Finished in a sophisticated gray exterior and complemented by a sleek black interior, this compact SUV is designed to handle your daily commute and weekend adventures with equal ease. The EcoSport SES offers a comfortable and stylish ride, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a capable and modern vehicle.

This 2021 Ford EcoSport SES boasts a robust 4-wheel drive system, ready to tackle various road conditions and weather you might encounter across Canada. With just 142,461 kilometers on the odometer, this EcoSport has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. Its compact size makes it easy to navigate city streets and park in tight spots, while its elevated ride height provides a commanding view of the road.

Discover the joy of driving a vehicle that’s both practical and fun. This EcoSport SES is equipped to enhance your driving experience, offering a refined interior and a capable powertrain. Visit R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. to see how this 2021 Ford EcoSport SES can fit seamlessly into your lifestyle.

Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2021 Ford EcoSport SES:

  • 4-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any Canadian road condition with confidence, from city streets to snowy backroads.
  • Sporty SES Trim: Elevate your drive with the distinctive styling and enhanced features that come with the sought-after SES trim level.
  • Compact SUV Versatility: Enjoy the perfect balance of a nimble driving experience and ample cargo space for all your gear.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly navigate traffic and enjoy a relaxed driving experience with the responsive automatic gearbox.
  • Commanding SUV Ride Height: Gain a superior view of your surroundings, adding to both safety and driving enjoyment.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

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905-571-XXXX

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905-571-3460

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$13,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2021 Ford EcoSport