$13,989+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford EcoSport
SES
2021 Ford EcoSport
SES
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$13,989
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,461 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of versatility and urban agility with this pre-owned 2021 Ford EcoSport SES, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. Finished in a sophisticated gray exterior and complemented by a sleek black interior, this compact SUV is designed to handle your daily commute and weekend adventures with equal ease. The EcoSport SES offers a comfortable and stylish ride, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a capable and modern vehicle.
This 2021 Ford EcoSport SES boasts a robust 4-wheel drive system, ready to tackle various road conditions and weather you might encounter across Canada. With just 142,461 kilometers on the odometer, this EcoSport has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. Its compact size makes it easy to navigate city streets and park in tight spots, while its elevated ride height provides a commanding view of the road.
Discover the joy of driving a vehicle that’s both practical and fun. This EcoSport SES is equipped to enhance your driving experience, offering a refined interior and a capable powertrain. Visit R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. to see how this 2021 Ford EcoSport SES can fit seamlessly into your lifestyle.
Here are 5 sizzling features of this 2021 Ford EcoSport SES:
- 4-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any Canadian road condition with confidence, from city streets to snowy backroads.
- Sporty SES Trim: Elevate your drive with the distinctive styling and enhanced features that come with the sought-after SES trim level.
- Compact SUV Versatility: Enjoy the perfect balance of a nimble driving experience and ample cargo space for all your gear.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Effortlessly navigate traffic and enjoy a relaxed driving experience with the responsive automatic gearbox.
- Commanding SUV Ride Height: Gain a superior view of your surroundings, adding to both safety and driving enjoyment.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
Call Dealer
905-571-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-571-3460