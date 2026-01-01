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<p>Looking for a heavy-duty workhorse that can handle anything you throw its way?</p><p>2022 Ford F-350SD XLT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel-T<span class=yADgie data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: >his 10-speed automatic provides multiple overdrive gears for improved towing capability, fuel efficiency, and seamless acceleration-</span>7 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Block heater, Fully Automatic Headlights, GVWR: 5,216 kgs (11,500 lbs) Payload Package, Power door mirrors, tow mirrors-Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM MP3 Player w/Digital Clock, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Camera,  trailer brake controller-Steering wheel mounted audio controls,  touch screen radio, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner....</p><p> </p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN</p><p><br>==== Buy with confidence; ====</p><p>OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA Member</p><p><br>CERTIFIED! CERTIFIED! CERTIFIED!</p><p>YELLOW STICKER INCLUDED AT NO ADDITIONAL COST!</p><p><br><strong>$45,999 + HST & Licensing</strong></p><p><br>✅ FINANCING available<br>✅ WARRANTY available<br>✅ We’ll take your trade-in.</p><p><br>For more information, visit our website www.oshawafineautosales.ca<br>Many Cars,Trucks & Vans Available to choose from.<br>Oshawa Fine Auto Sales<br>766 Simcoe Street South Oshawa, on.<br>289-653-1993<br>Call/Email us for booking a test drive and showing.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

240,000 KM

Details Description Features

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

XLT

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14437279

2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW

XLT

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

  1. 1784051818431
  2. 1784051818981
  3. 1784051819430
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
240,000KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT6NED34750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a heavy-duty workhorse that can handle anything you throw its way?

2022 Ford F-350SD XLT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel-This 10-speed automatic provides multiple overdrive gears for improved towing capability, fuel efficiency, and seamless acceleration-7 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Block heater, Fully Automatic Headlights, GVWR: 5,216 kgs (11,500 lbs) Payload Package, Power door mirrors, tow mirrors-Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM MP3 Player w/Digital Clock, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Camera,  trailer brake controller-Steering wheel mounted audio controls,  touch screen radio, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner....

 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"


==== Buy with confidence; ====

OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA Member


CERTIFIED! CERTIFIED! CERTIFIED!

YELLOW STICKER INCLUDED AT NO ADDITIONAL COST!


$45,999 + HST & Licensing


✅ FINANCING available
✅ WARRANTY available
✅ We’ll take your trade-in.


For more information, visit our website www.oshawafineautosales.ca
Many Cars,Trucks & Vans Available to choose from.
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe Street South Oshawa, on.
289-653-1993
Call/Email us for booking a test drive and showing.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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289-653-1993

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$45,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW