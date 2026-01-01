$45,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW
XLT
2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW
XLT
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
Certified
$45,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 240,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a heavy-duty workhorse that can handle anything you throw its way?
2022 Ford F-350SD XLT 4WD 10-Speed Automatic Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel-This 10-speed automatic provides multiple overdrive gears for improved towing capability, fuel efficiency, and seamless acceleration-7 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Block heater, Fully Automatic Headlights, GVWR: 5,216 kgs (11,500 lbs) Payload Package, Power door mirrors, tow mirrors-Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM MP3 Player w/Digital Clock, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Camera, trailer brake controller-Steering wheel mounted audio controls, touch screen radio, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner....
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"
==== Buy with confidence; ====
OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA Member
CERTIFIED! CERTIFIED! CERTIFIED!
YELLOW STICKER INCLUDED AT NO ADDITIONAL COST!
$45,999 + HST & Licensing
✅ FINANCING available
✅ WARRANTY available
✅ We’ll take your trade-in.
For more information, visit our website www.oshawafineautosales.ca
Many Cars,Trucks & Vans Available to choose from.
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe Street South Oshawa, on.
289-653-1993
Call/Email us for booking a test drive and showing.
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289-653-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
289-653-1993