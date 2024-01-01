Menu
2022 Hyundai Venue

61,000 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Venue

IVT w/Two-Tone

2022 Hyundai Venue

IVT w/Two-Tone

Location

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Actions
Used
61,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN kmhrb8a39nu134204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
