2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2500 Standard Roof I4 144"
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-571-1277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
29,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN w1y4dbhy0np483690
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 29,000 KM
Vehicle Description
this van has navigation and back -up camera
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-571-XXXX(click to show)
