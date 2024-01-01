$62,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Location
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-571-1277
29,000KM
VIN w1y4dbhy0np483690
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 29,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
