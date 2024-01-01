Menu
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

29,000 KM

Details Features

$56,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500

Location

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
29,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN w1y4dbhy0np483690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 29,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

A&P Auto Centre

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-571-1277

$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

A&P Auto Centre

905-571-1277

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter