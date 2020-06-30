Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2000 Ford Ranger

90,643 KM

Details Description Features

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Need A Car Oshawa

888-236-6602

Contact Seller
2000 Ford Ranger

2000 Ford Ranger

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2000 Ford Ranger

XLT

Location

Need A Car Oshawa

170 Bloor St E, Oshwa, ON L1H 8T5

888-236-6602

  1. 5338988
  2. 5338988
  3. 5338988
  4. 5338988
  5. 5338988
  6. 5338988
  7. 5338988
  8. 5338988
  9. 5338988
  10. 5338988
  11. 5338988
  12. 5338988
  13. 5338988
  14. 5338988
  15. 5338988
  16. 5338988
  17. 5338988
  18. 5338988
  19. 5338988
  20. 5338988
  21. 5338988
  22. 5338988
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5338988
  • Stock #: b19743
  • VIN: 1ftyr10u8ypb19743

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

90,643KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # b19743
  • Mileage 90,643 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH NEW TRADE JUST IN.... WHAT A CLASSIC ORIGINAL PAINT...COME ON DOWN TO NEED A CAR OSHAWA 170 BLOOR ST EAST AND CHECK THIS GEM OUT

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
Anti-Theft
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Need A Car Oshawa

2015 Nissan Rogue SV
 134,730 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 150,650 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 Ford Ranger SPORT
 253,850 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Need A Car Oshawa

Need A Car Oshawa

Need A Car Oshawa

170 Bloor St E, Oshwa, ON L1H 8T5

Call Dealer

888-236-XXXX

(click to show)

888-236-6602

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory