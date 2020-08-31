2009 Ford Fusion

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Door Locks Power Sunroof POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Remote Trunk Release Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer CD Player Satellite Radio Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Additional Features Center Arm Rest Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.