Climb inside the 2009 Ford Fusion! A great car and a great value! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan provides exceptional value! Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, and cruise control. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
