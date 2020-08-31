Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Ford Fusion

231,120 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Need A Car Oshawa

888-236-6602

Contact Seller
2009 Ford Fusion

2009 Ford Fusion

SEL 3.0L V6

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford Fusion

SEL 3.0L V6

Location

Need A Car Oshawa

170 Bloor St E, Oshwa, ON L1H 8T5

888-236-6602

  1. 5732601
  2. 5732601
  3. 5732601
  4. 5732601
  5. 5732601
  6. 5732601
  7. 5732601
  8. 5732601
  9. 5732601
  10. 5732601
  11. 5732601
  12. 5732601
  13. 5732601
  14. 5732601
  15. 5732601
  16. 5732601
  17. 5732601
  18. 5732601
  19. 5732601
  20. 5732601
  21. 5732601
  22. 5732601
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

231,120KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5732601
  • Stock #: PX0720N
  • VIN: 3FAHP08119R133140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 231,120 KM

Vehicle Description

Climb inside the 2009 Ford Fusion! A great car and a great value! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan provides exceptional value! Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, and cruise control. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Need A Car Oshawa

2015 Jeep Patriot Sp...
 132,110 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Ranger FX4...
 286,190 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Focus SE
 25,500 KM
$15,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Need A Car Oshawa

Need A Car Oshawa

Need A Car Oshawa

170 Bloor St E, Oshwa, ON L1H 8T5

Call Dealer

888-236-XXXX

(click to show)

888-236-6602

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory