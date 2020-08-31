+ taxes & licensing
888-236-6602
170 Bloor St E, Oshwa, ON L1H 8T5
888-236-6602
+ taxes & licensing
Outstanding design defines the 2011 Ford Explorer! It prioritizes style, powertrain versatility and safety in an exceptional SUV package! The following features are included: front and rear air conditioning, adjustable pedals, and seat memory. A 3.5 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
170 Bloor St E, Oshwa, ON L1H 8T5