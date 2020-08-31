Menu
2011 Ford Explorer

199,890 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Need A Car Oshawa

888-236-6602

2011 Ford Explorer

2011 Ford Explorer

Limited V6

2011 Ford Explorer

Limited V6

Need A Car Oshawa

170 Bloor St E, Oshwa, ON L1H 8T5

888-236-6602

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

199,890KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5732607
  Stock #: PW1475N3
  VIN: 1FMHK8F80BGA66806

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,890 KM

Outstanding design defines the 2011 Ford Explorer! It prioritizes style, powertrain versatility and safety in an exceptional SUV package! The following features are included: front and rear air conditioning, adjustable pedals, and seat memory. A 3.5 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
remote start
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Hill Ascent Control
Captains Chairs
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Color TV

Need A Car Oshawa

Need A Car Oshawa

170 Bloor St E, Oshwa, ON L1H 8T5

